Yonaka have confirmed a new headline tour for March 2024

The band will tour through Europe and the UK.

Brighton-based rock trio Yonaka have announced a new tour.

The dates follow the release of the band’s latest EP ‘Welcome To My House’, which arrived over the summer, and include a night at KOKO in London.

The band will play:

MARCH
1 AB Club, Brussels, BE
2 Les Etoiles, Paris, FR
3 Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
5 Luxor, Cologne, DE
6 Molotow, Hamburg, DE
8 Lido, Berlin, DE
9 Niebo, Warsaw, PL
10 Rock Café, Prague, CZ
12 Durer Kert, Budapest, HU
13 Flex, Vienna, AT
15 Strom, Munich, DE
16 Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE
17 Effenaar KZ, Eindhoven, NL
19 KOKO, London, UK
21 XOYO, Birmingham, UK
22 Leadmill, Sheffield, UK
23 Academy 2, Manchester, UK
25 SWG3 (TV Studio), Glasgow, UK
26 The Fleece, Bristol, UK
27 Chalk, Brighton, UK

