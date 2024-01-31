Yot Club is delving into the complexities of self-perception in the digital age with his new single, ‘Pixel’



From the lo-fi charm of ‘off the grid’ to the collaborative spirit of just announced second album ‘Rufus’, YOT CLUB‘s Ryan Kaiser opens up about his creative process, collaborations, and the art of making memorable music. Read our latest Dork Playlist cover feature now.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Ariel Fisher, Christina Bryson.

Brooklyn-based indie-popster Yot Club, the musical alter-ego of Ryan Kaiser, is gearing up for a big reveal. With the spring sun on the horizon, Ryan is set to release his second full-length, ‘Rufus’, on 29th March. The anticipation is palpable, and the first taste of the album, ‘Pixel’ (dropping today, 31st January), has already set the stage for what’s to come — a track that delves into the complexities of self-perception in our digital age.

Ryan, who at the time of our chat is basking in the glow of a 10/10 day – dog walking and chicken wing indulging included – has had a relaxed start to the year. “It’s chill so far; there’s a lot planned for this year, so now is like the calm before the storm. I did do dry January, which was nice, so I’m gonna stick with that.”

That done, there’s some time to reflect on his journey since his 2022 debut ‘off the grid’. “I took a little bit of a break after I made ‘off the grid’ to figure out what to do next,” he says with the calm of someone who’s found their footing after a whirlwind of success. “I was listening to a lot of older stuff like Galaxie 500, Apples in Stereo, The Bats, and The Cry. I wanted to make stuff that was simple and timeless like that. I was living in Nashville at the time and feeling pretty drained and disengaged from the scene.”

It was a trip across the pond that allowed him to open up the creative doors on his next steps. “It started kind of slow,” he confides. “I was having trouble locking in what direction to go. But then I did a string of shows in Europe, and when I got home, I was super excited to get back to recording. It was a good reset, and from there, it became really easy and just kind of fell together.”

The making of ‘Rufus’ marks a significant shift from Ryan’s previous work. He’s embraced collaboration, stepping out of his comfort zone and into a space where other voices and talents mingle with his own. “I’ve always done everything on my own at home. This was the first time I opened up to the idea of working with a producer who actually knows what they’re doing,” he admits. It’s a move that’s both vulnerable and bold, signalling a new chapter in his artistic narrative.

“I also worked with some really good songwriters on a few songs,” he continues. “I’ve always recorded alone, so it feels like a personal thing to me. It can be hard to write a song and sing it in front of other people.”

“There may be some jump scares in there” Ryan Kaiser

The process of creating ‘Rufus’ was a stark contrast to the hurried pace of ‘off the grid’. “I made ‘off the grid’ shortly after my song ‘ykwim’ got popular, and I feel like I rushed because of that,” Ryan recalls. “I recorded it in the same room with the same gear and the same process as all of my previous projects. I love that album and those songs, but the making of ‘Rufus’ just felt more healthy. I was taking breaks, getting second opinions, and working with other writers and producers. That definitely made a difference.”

Fans can expect the unexpected with ‘Rufus’. Kaiser hints at a dynamic range of emotions and a visual aesthetic that’s bound to catch the eye. “I will say the art is pretty jarring. The energy level definitely varies from song to song, so there may be some jump scares in there,” he teases. When asked about the key elements that make for a good album, Ryan doesn’t hesitate: “Being memorable is the most important thing. It helps if there’s a central or ongoing theme that makes everything feel connected. I like it when you can tell everything was made by the same brain, and the emotions on one song carry over into others.”

The lead single ‘Pixel’ emerged from a persistent melody that haunted his thoughts. “I made ‘Pixel’ when I was in LA last summer, working with some different people,” he explains. “The main melody was stuck in my head for a while, so I decided to record it when I met up with Tommy English at his studio. As for the meaning, I was just thinking about how, before the internet, the world probably felt pretty small. Obviously, stuff was going on in other places, but you weren’t aware of it. Now we’re aware of everything all at once, and it’s kind of overwhelming.”

“Being memorable is the most important thing” Ryan Kaiser

Collaboration has been a recurring theme for Ryan, who recently joined forces with his pal spill tab on ‘LAUREN’. The track’s creation was a testament to their resourcefulness and camaraderie. “I’ve been a fan of hers for a couple years, and we finally got to meet at Hinterland Fest last year,” he recalls. “We got together a couple weeks later in this horrible rented studio where half the stuff was broken. We were recording the vocals into our voice memos app and AirDropping them to the computer,” he shares, painting a picture of a makeshift studio session that’s as endearing as it is innovative. “I honestly thought the voice memo vocals sounded kind of cool, but we ended up redoing them later.”

It won’t be his last collab, either – there are more lined up already. “So many,” in fact. “Glitter Party, Nick Wagen, High Sunn are a few. No collabs on the album, but maybe for the deluxe, we will see.”

Looking ahead, he’s excited about the live shows he has lined up. “I have a lot of shows planned for this year. Come out; I would love to hang,” he extends an open invitation to his fans, eager to connect and share his new music in person.

‘Rufus’ promises a deep dive into Ryan’s thoughts, a 13-track exploration of juxtaposition, introspection, nostalgia, and a bolder, brighter sound that retains the lo-fi charm Yot Club is known for. It’s a journey that’s taken him from the familiarity of Nashville to the bustling creativity of Brooklyn, and with ‘Rufus’, Kaiser continues to push forward, challenging his established modes and inviting listeners to join him on this voyage of musical discovery. Until then, though, dog walks and chicken wings sound like a pretty good plan. ■

Yot Club's album 'Rufus' is out 29th March.