Yot Club has shared another new album taster, ‘Nostalgia’

Yot Club has released the second single from his forthcoming album ‘Rufus’, ‘Nostalgia’.
Track two from the record, it follows on from first taster ‘Pixel’. “I don’t like anything that sounds like it was made now,” Ryan Kaiser explains. “Even the shitty times feel nostalgic after enough time passes.”
“Sometimes it’s nice to just let yourself romanticize the past; this song is about just sort of reveling in that feeling.”
‘Rufus’ is set for release on 29th March via Amuse. The tracklisting reads:
Stuntman
Nostalgia
Fool
2084
New Day
Human Nature
Drowning
Poison In Your Mind
Too Far Gone
Pixel
Rufus
Otherworld
Lazy Eyes