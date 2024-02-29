Yot Club has shared another new album taster, ‘Nostalgia’

Yot Club has released the second single from his forthcoming album ‘Rufus’, ‘Nostalgia’.

Track two from the record, it follows on from first taster ‘Pixel’. “I don’t like anything that sounds like it was made now,” Ryan Kaiser explains. “Even the shitty times feel nostalgic after enough time passes.”

“Sometimes it’s nice to just let yourself romanticize the past; this song is about just sort of reveling in that feeling.”

‘Rufus’ is set for release on 29th March via Amuse. The tracklisting reads:

Stuntman

Nostalgia

Fool

2084

New Day

Human Nature

Drowning

Poison In Your Mind

Too Far Gone

Pixel

Rufus

Otherworld

Lazy Eyes