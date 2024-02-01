You Me At Six are going to split after their sets at this year’s Slam Dunk

You Me At Six have announced their upcoming split.

After twenty years together, the band will call it a day following their February headline tour, and their sets at Slam Dunk on 25th and 26th May.

Frontman Josh Franceschi says: “When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

Catch them live at the following:

FEBRUARY

9 Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

10 Norwich, UEA

11 Bristol, o2 Academy

13 Oxford, o2 Academy

14 Middlesbrough, Town Hall

15 Aberdeen, P&J Live

17 Liverpool, Liverpool University

18 Portsmouth, Guildhall

MAY

25 Slam Dunk South, Hatfield Park

26 Slam Dunk North, Temple Newsam