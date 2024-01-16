Young Fathers, Gossip and The Smile are going to headline BBC Radio 6 Music Festival.

The event runs from Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th March at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, with the line-up announced live on air this morning by Lauren Laverne.

The details are as follows:

Thursday 7th March

Young Fathers, performing a unique collaboration with the Hulme and Moss Side based NIA community choir, supported by Hak Baker and SHERELLE (DJ set)

Friday 8th March

Gossip, with their first UK show in four years and giving 6 Music the global premiere of unreleased material as well as celebrating International Women’s Day, supported by CMAT and AFRODEUTSCHE (DJ set)

Saturday 9th March

The Smile and the London Contemporary Orchestra with a world exclusive performance and the first time the Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner project have performed with an orchestra. The Smile will be supported by Jordan Rakei and Mary Anne Hobbs + Anna Phoebe (a unique hybrid performance featuring a DJ set from Mary Anne and Anna playing live violin and viola)