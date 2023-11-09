Young Fathers, Squid, Alice Glass, Bodega and more have joined London festival Wide Awake

Wide Awake takes place in London’s Brockwell Park on 25th May.

Wide Awake has confirmed a second batch of artists.

The new additions will join headliners King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who were announced a few weeks ago with news of their latest album ‘The Silver Cord’.

Along with further headliners Young Fathers, the latest confirmations include Alice Glass, Al Lover, Ben UFO, Bodega, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, C.O.F.F.I.N, Crumb, David Holmes, Decius, Eartheater, Etran De L’air, Helena Hauff, Optimo (Espacio), Squid, The Babe Rainbow, The Dare, Upchuck, and Yhwh Nailgun.

Wide Awake takes place in London’s Brockwell Park on 25th May.

