Yours Truly announce new album ‘TOXIC’

Yours Truly have announced their new album ‘TOXIC’, set for release on Friday, 16th August via UNFD.

The news comes with latest single ‘Sour’, which follows on from the previously released ‘Call My Name’. “Sour was written during a session after I was feeling extremely burnt out,” shares vocalist Mikaila Delgado. “We had come off extensive touring and quite a turbulent time not only for the band but personally as well. I was just feeling so bitter towards everything and trying to force writing when it just wasn’t naturally flowing made me so angry. We got to a stage as a band were had a lot of people in our ear telling us what to do and how they thought we should do it. I just thought “fuck this, this is our fucking band, I’m going to do what I want!””

Yours Truly will return to the UK later this year for Reading and Leeds Festival this August, where they will perform alongside artists like Blink-182 and Lana Del Rey.

You can check out ‘Sour’ below.