Yours Truly have released a new single about trying to be present with loved ones, ‘California Sober’

Yours Truly have released a new single, ‘California Sober’.

It’s a track from their new album ‘TOXIC’, set for release on 16th August via UNFD, which will be supported by a UK tour and sets at Reading & Leeds this summer.

“California Sober was written during the same period as Sour,” the band share. “We’d started working on Sour – we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things.

“We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It’s all good and fun, but you can’t enjoy other people’s company and think “I’m not good enough to hang out with”.

“California Sober is the essence of trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don’t have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away.”

Check out the new single below.

Catch the band live at the following:

AUGUST

23: GUILDFORD Boileroom

24: READING Reading Festival

25: LEEDS Leeds Festival

27: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 3

28: MANCHESTER Deaf Insititute

29: LONDON Downstairs at The Dome

31: HAMBURG Molotov Skybar

SEPTEMBER

01: COLOGNE Helios 37

03: VIENNA Arena

04: BERLIN Cassiopeia

05: EINDHOVEN Dynamo Basement