Yours Truly have released a new single about trying to be present with loved ones, ‘California Sober’

Yours Truly have released a new single, ‘California Sober’.
It’s a track from their new album ‘TOXIC’, set for release on 16th August via UNFD, which will be supported by a UK tour and sets at Reading & Leeds this summer.
“California Sober was written during the same period as Sour,” the band share. “We’d started working on Sour – we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things.
“We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It’s all good and fun, but you can’t enjoy other people’s company and think “I’m not good enough to hang out with”.
“California Sober is the essence of trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don’t have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away.”
Check out the new single below.
Catch the band live at the following:
AUGUST
23: GUILDFORD Boileroom
24: READING Reading Festival
25: LEEDS Leeds Festival
27: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 3
28: MANCHESTER Deaf Insititute
29: LONDON Downstairs at The Dome
31: HAMBURG Molotov Skybar
SEPTEMBER
01: COLOGNE Helios 37
03: VIENNA Arena
04: BERLIN Cassiopeia
05: EINDHOVEN Dynamo Basement