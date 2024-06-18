Yours Truly have confirmed a new UK tour for summer

Their new album is set to arrive on 16th August.

Yours Truly have announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their new album ‘TOXIC’, set for release on 16th August via UNFD, and surround their previously-announced sets at Reading & Leeds.

The details are:

AUGUST
23: GUILDFORD Boileroom
24: READING Reading Festival
25: LEEDS Leeds Festival
27: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 3
28: MANCHESTER Deaf Insititute
29: LONDON Downstairs at The Dome
31: HAMBURG Molotov Skybar

SEPTEMBER
01: COLOGNE Helios 37
03: VIENNA Arena
04: BERLIN Cassiopeia
05: EINDHOVEN Dynamo Basement

Yours Truly have not long shared their latest single ‘Sour’, which follows on from ‘Call My Name’.

