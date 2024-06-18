Yours Truly have confirmed a new UK tour for summer

Yours Truly have announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their new album ‘TOXIC’, set for release on 16th August via UNFD, and surround their previously-announced sets at Reading & Leeds.

The details are:

AUGUST

23: GUILDFORD Boileroom

24: READING Reading Festival

25: LEEDS Leeds Festival

27: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 3

28: MANCHESTER Deaf Insititute

29: LONDON Downstairs at The Dome

31: HAMBURG Molotov Skybar

SEPTEMBER

01: COLOGNE Helios 37

03: VIENNA Arena

04: BERLIN Cassiopeia

05: EINDHOVEN Dynamo Basement

Yours Truly have not long shared their latest single ‘Sour’, which follows on from ‘Call My Name’.