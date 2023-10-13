YOWL have released a creepy new video for ‘Weedkiller’

YOWL have released a new video for ‘Weedkiller’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-released, long-awaited debut album, with ‘Milksick’ released in September via Clue Records/EMI North, and it coincides with their current headline tour.

“Milksick is a collection of outlandish cautionary tales, uneasy odes to imaginary characters and late night pedal-fuckery,” the band explain, “all tied together by a thread of eco-anxiety and that mildly bitter, self-effacing outlook that has earned us our similarly disgruntled following.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

13 Hope & Ruin, Brighton

14 Supersonic, Paris, France

17 La Revelin, Toulouse France

19 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands

20 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands

21 Moth Club, London

27 Crofters Rights, Bristol

28 Bodega, Nottingham

The album’s full tracklisting reads: