YOWL have released a creepy new video for ‘Weedkiller’

The band are currently on the road.
Photo credit: Simon Milner

YOWL have released a new video for ‘Weedkiller’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-released, long-awaited debut album, with ‘Milksick’ released in September via Clue Records/EMI North, and it coincides with their current headline tour.

“Milksick is a collection of outlandish cautionary tales, uneasy odes to imaginary characters and late night pedal-fuckery,” the band explain, “all tied together by a thread of eco-anxiety and that mildly bitter, self-effacing outlook that has earned us our similarly disgruntled following.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER
13 Hope & Ruin, Brighton
14 Supersonic, Paris, France
17 La Revelin, Toulouse France
19 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands
20 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands
21 Moth Club, London
27 Crofters Rights, Bristol
28 Bodega, Nottingham

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Virile Crocodile Sweat
  2. The Machine
  3. Donkey’s Jawbone
  4. Positive Exit
  5. Canis
  6. The Farmer’s Big Spade
  7. Weedkiller
  8. Weatherman
  9. A. Wegener
  10. Idiot Daughters, Idiot Sons
  11. Billy’s Birds
  12. A Birthday With David
