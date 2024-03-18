YUNGBLUD has launched his own festival, BLUDFEST, feat. Lil Yachty, Soft Play and more

YUNGBLUD has launched his own festival, BLUDFEST.

The all-dayer will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on 11th August. Headlined by YUNGBLUD, there will also be sets from Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean.

Dominic Harrison explains: “Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In BLUDFEST we have physically built one. It feels like the next logical step for me. I want to create a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community – where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes.

“I wanted to build an experience where anybody can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own.

“BLUDFEST will blur the lines of genre and destroy the limitation of imagination. It will be a festival that cuts the corporate bo****ks and is all about the people.

“My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it’s gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK.”

In addition to the music, there will also be a ‘Make A Friend’ tent, photobooths, a YUNGBLUD museum, a branded burger (The BludBurger) and more.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on 22nd March.