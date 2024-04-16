YUNGBLUD has announced a new book, due in summer – You Need To Exist

YUNGBLUD has announced a new book.

You Need To Exist will be released on 15th August, and is billed as an illustrated, interactive journal with creative prompts to challenge and encourage readers.

“I have made it my mission to unite as many people as I possibly can,” he explains. “I wanted to make something that would go beyond the traditional idea of a book and bring as many people together as possible. I want this book to help you figure out who you are, even if you might have a pretty good idea already. It will encourage you to confess what you love about yourself, destroy your deepest insecurities, and face your darkest fears.

“This isn’t a book to sit quietly on your shelf, YOU NEED TO EXIST is made to be scribbled in, painted over, broken, buried, thrown around a room with its pages ripped out before you send it out to the world. I want this book to be a place you find comfort, hope and ideas that you can carry with you every day. A constant reminder and a challenge to create without judgement. I can’t wait to see what you make with it!”

YUNGBLUD also recently launched his own festival, BLUDFEST. The all-dayer will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on 11th August. Headlined by YUNGBLUD, there will also be sets from Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean.