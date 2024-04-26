YUNGBLUD has covered KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’

YUNGBLUD has released a new single.

His cover of KISS hit ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ was made for the ‘The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack‘ ahead of the film – inspired by the 80s TV show – arriving on 3rd May.

YUNGBLUD also has a book coming up. You Need To Exist will be released on 15th August, and is billed as an illustrated, interactive journal with creative prompts to challenge and encourage readers.

Plus, he’s recently launched his own festival, BLUDFEST. The all-dayer will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on 11th August. Headlined by YUNGBLUD, there will also be sets from Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean.

Check out his KISS cover below.