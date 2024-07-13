Yungblud joins Placebo on stage for surprise ‘Nancy Boy’ performance at Musilac Music Festival

Yungblud made a surprise appearance with Placebo at France’s Musilac Music Festival on Thursday (11th July), joining the band on stage for a performance of their hit single ‘Nancy Boy’.

The collaboration took place towards the end of Placebo’s set at the festival in Aix-Les-Bains. Following the performance, Yungblud took to social media to express his excitement, writing: “I’ve joined Placebo and I’m not coming home.”

Placebo’s setlist for the evening included a mix of their classic hits and newer material. The band performed tracks such as ‘The Bitter End’, ‘Every You Every Me’, and their cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’.

The 19-song set featured songs from across Placebo’s discography, including ‘Beautiful James’ and ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’ from their most recent album, 2022’s ‘Never Let Me Go’, alongside fan favourites like ‘Song To Say Goodbye’ and ‘Slave To The Wage’.

ive joined placebo and im not coming home. https://t.co/kygHazQEfl — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) July 13, 2024