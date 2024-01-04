The Prodigy, Yungblud, The Offspring and more have signed up for Czechia festival, Rock For People

The Prodigy, Yungblud (pictured) and The Offspring will play this year’s Rock For People.

They’ll be joined by iDKHOW, Sum 41, Enter Shikari, Bad Omens, Bombay Bicycle Club, Body Count Feat Ice-T, Against The Current, Underoath, Soft Play, The Amazons, Royal Republic, and Wargasm.

The bill also features Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Corey Taylor, Pendulum, Parkway Drive, Dogstar, Hot Milk, La Dispute and more.

Rock For People will take place in Hradec Králové, Czechia from 12Th – 15Th June. Visit rockforpeople.cz/en for more information.