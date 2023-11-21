Yungblud has released a new video for his Oli Sykes team-up, ‘Happier’

"I got really emotional when writing this," says Yungblud.

Yungblud has released a new video.

It’s for his recent team up with Oli Sykes on their new single ‘Happier’, which marks their second collaboration together following Bring Me The Horizon’s 2020 single ‘OBEY’.

Yungblud says: “I have almost been conditioned by myself my whole life to be in pain. When I’m in pain I work better. I function better because I have something to combat. It’s dark but it’s all I’ve ever known. The feeling of happiness is scary because you feel like it’s all about to go wrong. I have always felt that if I’m happy I’ll get complacent so it’s lost me a lot of opportunity for friendships and relationships in the past.

“I got really emotional when writing this. I was craving another Yungblud song that would burn in my stomach, make me feel like it’s all gonna be ok and encourage me to fight back against old habits and try my best to re-align myself to be better. It’s ok to find happiness, it’s ok to feel it. I hope you find a little bit of it in this song. You deserve it. Everyone does.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Taking Back Sunday: "Why not try something new and different?"
Music News
Miso Extra has dropped a new double-single, '2nd Floor' and Little Dragon cover, 'Constant Surprises'
Music News
Flat Party air out generational frustrations with their new single, 'Hindsight'
READ MORE