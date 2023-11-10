Zac Lawrence from DEADLETTER has announced a solo album with intimate early teaser ‘Man Overboard’

DEADLETTER frontman Zac Lawrence has announced his debut solo album.

He’ll release ‘The Hate’ on 1st December, with the news arriving alongside early single ‘Man Overboard’. The track follows on from recent DEADLETTER drops ‘The Snitching Hour’ and ‘Degenerate Inanimate’.

Zac says of the new material: “If DEADLETTER is me howling at the moon in a far away valley, then this is me making small talk with a lamp in my bedroom.”

“I’d been re-reading the Grapes Of Wrath when writing this (hence the Steinbeck name check) and used the setting of depression-era America to emphasise the despair and abandonment that a drinking problem prompts,” he adds.

Check it out below.