Zach Templar’s feeling a bit unappreciated on his new single ‘roses’

British-Colombian artist Zach Templar has released his new single ‘roses’.

The 18-year-old self-taught bedroom artist is following up his 2023 track ‘missin something’, which has amassed over 70 million streams on Spotify.

Templar says of his new track: “I wrote ‘roses’ as a plea to someone who’s giving nothing back to you, no matter how much you love them and how hard you try to engage with them.

“When I was on my first tour this year bouncing between Leeds and Paris, I found myself going through the ups and downs that everyone talks about with tour life. I guess you could say I was in something of a heightened emotional state when I turned on the movie “The Whale” one night, and this one just poured out of me.”

Templar is set to perform on BBC Radio 1’s stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer, followed by his largest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground on 20th September.

His dates in full read:

AUGUST

24 Reading Festival, Reading, UK

25 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

SEPTEMBER

20 Village Underground, London, UK

NOVEMBER

5 Barboza, Seattle, WA

7 The Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA

9 The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

12 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

13 Ruins, Dallas, TX

15 Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

17 Hard Luck Bar, Toronto, ON

19 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

20 PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA

22 The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta, GA