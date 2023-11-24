Zara Larsson has shared two new holiday tracks from her upcoming EP, ‘Memory Lane’ and ‘Winter Song’

Zara Larsson has released a couple of preview tracks from her new holiday EP, ‘Honor The Light’.

‘Memory Lane’ and ‘Winter Song‘ are out now, Friday 24th November, with the full thing set for release on 1st December via Sommer House/Epic Records.

The tracklisting reads:

Memory Lane Winter Song Silent Night Light A Candle Tänd Ett Ljus Sankta Lucia



The EP arrives ahead of her new album, ‘Venus’, which will be released on 9th February accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.

FEBRUARY

16 Manchester, Manchester Academy

17 Glasgow, O2 Academy

18 Birmingham, O2 Academy

21 London, Roundhouse

24 Paris, Le Trianon

25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

MARCH

01 Cologne, Palladium

02 Milan, Fabrique

04 Zurich, Komplex 457

06 Prague, Forum

07 Warsaw, Towar

08 Vienna, Gasometer

16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin