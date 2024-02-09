Zara Larsson is celebrating her album release day with a video for latest single ‘You Love Who You Love’

Zara Larsson has released a new video for ‘You Love Who You Love’.

It’s a cut from her new album, ‘Venus’. The record is out today (Friday, 9th February) accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.

The track was produced by MTHR in collaboration with MNEK and Danja. Zara explains, “we started writing over PRIDE, and began talking about how amazing it is that anyone can love anyone – but that doesn’t mean you always should! We’ve all had that friend, or been that friend, who keeps going back to someone who’s bad for them, and ‘You Love Who You Love’ is saying enough is enough.”

Check out the new single below; the Venus Tour will visit:

FEBRUARY

16 Manchester, Manchester Academy

17 Glasgow, O2 Academy

18 Birmingham, O2 Academy

21 London, Roundhouse

24 Paris, Le Trianon

25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

MARCH

01 Cologne, Palladium

02 Milan, Fabrique

04 Zurich, Komplex 457

06 Prague, Forum

07 Warsaw, Towar

08 Vienna, Gasometer

16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin