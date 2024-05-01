ZAYN has announced his debut solo live event and album release celebration at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

ZAYN is set to hold his first-ever solo live event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire later this month.

The exclusive performance is in celebration of ZAYN’s upcoming album ‘ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS’, which is scheduled for release on the same day. As well as a live set, the show will follow the world premiere of his documentary ‘Road Back To The Mic’.

‘ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS’, co-produced by ZAYN and the nine-time GRAMMY award-winning producer Dave Cobb, was recorded in his home studio in rural Pennsylvania. Reflecting on the album, ZAYN shared, “This is my favourite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.”

He added, “Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

ZAYN also expressed how his environment influenced his songwriting: “I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world.”