“It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make” – Zayn has returned with a new single, ‘What I Am’, and a whole new sound

Zayn has returned with a new single and a whole new sound.

Titled ‘What I Am’, the track is the first to come from his fourth studio album, ‘Room Under The Stairs’, which is set to arrive on 17th May.

A press release explains the record comes after six years of writing at Zayn’s home studio in rural Pennsylvania. Described as “his most personal release to date” it’s said to find him “reflecting where he is in life, while exploring the complexities of healing, stillness, and growth”.

“This is my favourite album that I’ve made to date,” Zayn explains, “mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.”

He continues, “Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

“I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world.”

‘Room Under The Stairs’ was co-produced by Zayn and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, A Star Is Born, Brandi Carlile).

You can check out new single ‘What I Am’ below.