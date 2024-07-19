Zeal & Ardor return to their roots with new single ‘Hide In Shade’

Zeal & Ardor have released a new single, ‘Hide In Shade’.

The latest offering from their upcoming fourth full-length ‘GREIF’, out 23rd August; the album will be the band’s fourth full-length release, following their 2022 self-titled album.

Commenting on the new single, the band state: “We would be remiss if we didn’t share something closer to what we are known for. This is that. Where the sun shows all we hide in shade. Stay strange.”

Check it out below.

Catch Zeal & Ardor on tour in the UK and Europe this autumn:

JULY

20 – DE – Baden im Blut Festival

AUGUST

10 – FR – Festival 666

16 – DE – Reload Festival

28 – DK – Copenhagen, Amager Bio [SOLD OUT]

29 – DE – Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena*

31 – DE – Berlin, Zitadelle*

SEPTEMBER

3 – DE – Stuttgart, Beethoven Saal*

5 – DE – Nurnberg, Kia Metropol Arena

7 – CZ – Trutnov, Boijste Amphitheater*

9 – HU – Budapest, Barba Negra Openair*

11 – AT – Vienna, Arena*

12 – AT – Linz, Posthof

13 – DE – Munich, Zenith*

15 – BE – Antwerpen, Lotto Arena*

17 – FR – Paris, Zenith*

19 – DE – Cologne, Palladium*

21 – NL – Amsterdam, AFAS Live* [SOLD OUT]

22 – UK – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

OCTOBER

4 – IT – Milan, Santeria

5 – CH – Lucerne, Metal Storm Festival

12 – NL – Nijmegen, Soulcrusher Festival

*supporting HEILUNG