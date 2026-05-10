Zzzahara has shared the windswept new single ‘Speedracer’ ahead of album ‘Distant Lands’
The LA artist drops a second taster from incoming Lex Records full-length.
Zzzahara has shared new single 'Speedracer', the latest preview of their forthcoming album, 'Distant Lands'.
The Los Angeles artist’s new record is due for release on 5th June via Lex Records, with 'Speedracer' following previous single 'Chinese Tobacco'.
Speaking about the track, zzzahara explains: "'Speedracer' is an homage to music I’ve made in the past. I sparkled a fun lead riff on it and free-styled the lyrics. It’s about trusting your journey even at times when life’s moving fast."
They continue: "I thought about all the times I had my head out the window and felt a rush. No matter the countless ups and downs…there’s always something charming along the way."
The track arrives alongside a new official video.
The Los Angeles artist’s new record is due for release on 5th June via Lex Records, with 'Speedracer' following previous single 'Chinese Tobacco'.
Speaking about the track, zzzahara explains: "'Speedracer' is an homage to music I’ve made in the past. I sparkled a fun lead riff on it and free-styled the lyrics. It’s about trusting your journey even at times when life’s moving fast."
They continue: "I thought about all the times I had my head out the window and felt a rush. No matter the countless ups and downs…there’s always something charming along the way."
The track arrives alongside a new official video.
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