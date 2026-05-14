Bleech 9:3 don't hide where they come from. Baz Quinlan and Sam Duffy met in Alcoholics Anonymous, where Baz was Sam's sponsor; the four-piece formed around them in Dublin and have since relocated to London. James Quinlan (Baz's brother) is on bass; Luke O'Neill on drums. The self-titled EP is an early statement, and the foundations are right there in the songs.

Four of the five tracks - 'Ceiling', 'Jacky', 'Cannonball' and 'Underrated' - have already landed as singles before the EP arrived. 'No Surprise' is the previously unheard fifth, holding the package together, but across the board the standard is stratospheric. The reference points the band have cited (you can guess them all, in the best possible way) give an honest map of what alt-indie-rock-grunge-etc-etc sounds like when a band mean every word of it.

Bleech 9:3 didn't get here by accident, and just how far they go next is anyone's guess.