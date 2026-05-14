Genesis Owusu spent two albums existing inside metaphors. On 'Smiling With No Teeth' it was the black dogs of depression and racism. On 'STRUGGLER', the Roach, a Kafka-grade survival creature that asked the listener to do the decoding as the songs got their hooks in. Both records won him ARIA Album Of The Year.

'REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE' bins the disguises. Owusu is taking names while also delivering musical brilliance. The risk in political pop this targeted is that it becomes a museum the moment its targets shift, but as history books are being written in real time, it's essential.

Owusu is making it in a register that is more direct than his peers.