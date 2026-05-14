Genesis Owusu - REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE
Owusu is taking names while also delivering musical brilliance.
Genesis Owusu spent two albums existing inside metaphors. On 'Smiling With No Teeth' it was the black dogs of depression and racism. On 'STRUGGLER', the Roach, a Kafka-grade survival creature that asked the listener to do the decoding as the songs got their hooks in. Both records won him ARIA Album Of The Year.
'REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE' bins the disguises. Owusu is taking names while also delivering musical brilliance. The risk in political pop this targeted is that it becomes a museum the moment its targets shift, but as history books are being written in real time, it's essential.
Owusu is making it in a register that is more direct than his peers.
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