If you know anything about Dork by now Dear Reader, it’s that we like to turn things up. A single visit to one of our Dork’s Night Outs will make that very clear. Tonight at The 100 Club sees Villanelle headline on the cusp of releasing their debut EP, bringing their blend of grunge, indie and rock influences to one of London’s most iconic venues.

The energy and ambition running through tonight’s bill can be felt from the very first note. Openers BÆNCH may have only played a handful of shows in the UK, but the Danish four-piece thrive on fizzing, frantic live energy that quickly grabs the room. It’s what happens tonight, the likes of ‘Bloody Feeling’ and ‘Skipped A Step’ are razor sharp in their crashing punk throws whilst ‘Let Your Lover Change You’ spotlights that anthemic heart which beats through their every move - of a band with the sort of tracks crowds will be throwing their hands in the air for. Latest single ‘Watch You Go’ signals a band not only ready to grab attention but reach as high as possible - as the spiralling dance floor outro toasts a very exciting new band indeed. BÆNCH grab the room with confidence and leave a strong impression.