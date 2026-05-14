Released last month, their debut album ‘ Big Disgrace ’ is a wonderfully odd collection of ‘80s synthpop jams that channels Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, MARINA and Wet Leg. Those gloriously outrageous bangers soundtrack a story of rebellion, escapism and self-belief, set against the backdrop of a fantastical circus. It’s an engrossing musical odyssey that’ll provide playful pomp to any playlist. It’s somehow even better onstage, though.

“It’s weird over here,” grins Haute & Freddy vocalist Michelle Buzz halfway through their second-ever show outside of the US. The band wouldn’t have it any other way, though.

Taking to London’s Bush Hall for the second of two sold-out shows in the capital to kick off their European and North American ‘Big Disgrace’ tour, pop jesters Haute & Freddy dive into the prowling funk of ‘Anti-Superstar’, a giddy anthem about sticking to your guns even if that means remaining a cult classic. It’s delivered with so much swagger, though, that it’s impossible not to see Haute & Freddy taking over the world. And that’s just the first song. The cocksure disco purr of ‘Sweet Surrender’, the flirtatious singalong serenade of ‘Sophie’ and searing runaway anthem ‘Fields Of Versailles’ all thrive in the spotlight.

Their music is unapologetically theatrical and live, Haute & Freddy embrace the drama at every turn. Pre-recorded voice-overs and an occasional wig bring the story of ‘Big Disgrace’ to the stage while Freddy puts on an impressive juggling masterclass ahead of defiant club rager ‘Freaks’. Afterwards, Haute walks through the crowd to cherry-pick the cast for ‘Scantily Clad’s medieval art-pop pantomime. “Is anyone feeling a little Popish?” she asks with a smirk, before a handful of fans dressed up as soldiers, queens, nobles and religious leaders take part in the most fabulous of stage invasions.

The 70-minute gig is brilliantly over-the-top, incredibly silly and underpinned by a serious want for togetherness. ‘Dance The Pain Away’ is a glittering hunk of communal euphoria that unites the room in shared joy, while the closing ‘Shy Girl’ is a soaring reminder to chase pleasure and passion with everything you’ve got. “Every time we play, I feel like I’ve found my safe space,” Haute tells the crowd. “I feel heard, and I feel like I can be wild – I hope you can feel the same.” Your new favourite pop disruptors have arrived in style.