Rosalía’s ’LUX’ asks for little more than devotion. The hour-long album, sung in thirteen languages and inspired by as many different saints, is no background listen; it’s a visceral, all-encompassing experience that commands attention, making its only request easy to abide by.

The supporting tour, landing in the UK with two nights at The O2, is a similar rollercoaster. A full orchestra files in and sits in the middle of the standing crowd; up on the stage, the back of a giant artist’s canvas parts to reveal dancers on the stage ‘setting up’. Nothing about this show is unfinished though. It’s the most polished and highbrow show any pop star has dared to bring to an arena in decades.

Compelling from the word go, Rosalía is wheeled out in a box, which falls apart as she stands in the middle, dressed as a ballerina. It’s a relatively low-key entrance, but reflective of both the way ‘LUX’ quietly arrived before blowing everyone away, and how Rosalía seemingly Trojan-horsed her way into the pop world, each album cycle coming back with something fully formed and completely divorced from trends, yet escalating her profile every time.

If the languages and orchestra weren’t impressive enough, she launches almost immediately into a full routine en pointe for ‘Reliquia’ and maintains a near-operatic vocal range for ‘Mio Cristo piange diamanti’ while draped in a white sheet, fashioned as one of the saints she sings about.