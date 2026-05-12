Truthpaste’s debut EP ‘I Don’t Know Either’ makes its case immediately. Who knows? Not us, not them. Not anyone, probably. Across four tracks, the London-via-Manchester five-piece fully embrace their scrappy, art-school-adjacent instincts: lo-fi textures, sideways ideas and lyrics that oscillate between cutting and completely daft.

Opener ‘Never Gonna Give’ is boppy, all bright movement and casual brutality. “Your hair is shit, and your art is lame” arrives with perfect deadpan timing, followed by the deeply comforting “all of your friends will be gone”. Thanks, guys. It’s funny, biting and, actually, kinda rude?

‘Swill To The Swine’ is more theatrical. There’s a tooty, nursery rhyme feel running through it, nodding towards the same off-kilter space as Black Country, New Road, while still sounding unmistakably like Truthpaste. “We wrote this verse in Nathan’s shed” breaks the fourth wall, and the outro spirals into a repeated “Tell me something interesting about you / Tell me all of your plans” that sounds suspiciously like every band interview ever.

‘Bus Song’ brings the sax to the front, stretching things out instrumentally, before ‘Friendship Is The Truth’ closes on a high point. “I just wish you could’ve been less mean / Wanted to smash in your TV” sums up the band’s knack for pairing sweet indie-pop with blunt emotional swings.

‘I Don’t Know Either’ is messy and witty and fun. You never quite know what’s coming next, and that's bloody brilliant.