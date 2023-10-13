A day in the life of… Divorce

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, DIVORCE let us in on what they’re up to.

8:00AM → Tiger and Felix share a flat with a couple of other friends in southeast London. Having driven down late from a rehearsal in Nottingham the day before, they’re both a little groggy this morning. Tiger’s getting their outfit sorted for today’s photoshoot, whilst Felix is still in his room snoozing multiple ear-blasting alarms. This continues for another half hour or so before the pair of us meet in the kitchen to gather around the coffee machine. Felix has bought the wrong sort of coffee, and it keeps coming out as bitter beige water. Tiger offers some of their coffee to Felix, and at last, a successful cup is made.

9:00AM → Back in the Fiat Doblo for another exhilarating trip around the motorways of the UK. Yay. The pair haven’t seen each other in a week, so they don’t even listen to music and sit chatting, shouting and laughing hysterically about hysterical things.

10:00AM → The terrible twosome arrive at the beautiful RSPB Rainham …