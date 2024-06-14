A day in the life of… Ellie Bleach

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, we nab Ellie Bleach.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

9.30AM → My waking up is often from a series of vivid dreams. Last night’s instalment involved an aunt scolding me for being rude in a vaguely formal social setting, colouring the first thirty minutes of my waking day with a sense of unidentifiable guilt and shame until I could categorise the painful memory as a mere hallucination. I have dreamt nightly ever since I can remember, but since I started taking a certain medication in 2020, they’ve been exhaustingly action-packed. Bedfellows past and present have found me both laughing and crying in my sleep. I used to make an effort to begin my mornings by recording my dreams in a bedside table notebook, but I’ve learnt that some things are best forgotten. Not in a deep ‘welcome to my dark, twisted mind’ way. Some of them are plain boring. I take a similar approach when songwriting; if a topline comes to me and I can’t recall it the next day, then it’s simply not a winner.

11:00AM → Today is a band rehearsal day, and lik…