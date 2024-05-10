A day in the life of… Nieve Ella

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, we nab Nieve Ella.

7:30AM → My alarm goes off, and I lie in bed for another half an hour watching TikToks. I tend to watch Keelin Moncrieff as she inspires me to get up, have a wash and put a more positive outlook on the day. As much as I love going to the studio, I do find it hard to get out of a comfy, warm bed, and my brain doesn’t start working until 1pm. I stay at my friend Fred’s house and he’ll normally offer me some porridge with bird seeds and magical honey that I’ll decline.

9:00am → I’ll finally start getting ready. Usually, I’m still in bed, holding a mirror in one hand and a makeup brush in the other. I have to put on a YouTube video, either an Emergency Intercom or Never Mind podcast or Imogenation, as I would otherwise go back to sleep.

10:30am → I’m out the door feeling slightly more alive! I put on my headphones and try to hype myself up with whatever I’m currently listening to. I’ll walk do…