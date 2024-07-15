A day in the life of… Porches

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, we nab Porches.

9:00am → Alarm goes off, rub eyes, jump up, splash water on face (maybe), put clothes on – anything will do for now (later I will think more about what to wear). Swiftly make my way downstairs to my secret coffee shop that I will usually not run into anyone I know at. They know my order there; I say small black coffee, and they give me a nice big one but charge me for a small. I’ve been going there for about five years now. Then I’ll sit outside, smoke the first cigarette – what a joy and what a horrible habit. A fresh new day. I will not be looking at my phone at this time so as not to throw a wrench into the precious first hours of my day.

10:00am → Close book, light second cigarette of the day, and do a lap around the parking lot on my way home to shower. Shower hot for however long, cold for last minute, refreshing eye-opening clarity, alert now. Pick out a banging outfit. Take care of whatever chores, business, bills, calls I …