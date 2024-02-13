A day in the life of… Talk Show

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, GEORGE SULLIVAN from TALK SHOW lets us in on what he’s up to.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

6.30 → Wake up. I’ve got a new phone and alarm, so I am relieved to hear it going off as expected. Apple has upped their alarm tone game, too; I’m impressed with the soft piano of Unfold. Well done, Apple – you have won over another consumer, and the sun’s not even up yet.

6.32 → Tune into Chris Hawkins on Radio 6 just in time to hear him premiere our new single, ‘Red/White’. It’s the third single from our upcoming album, and it’s always a huge buzz to hear our tracks making it onto the radio; you can hear it in a different way than before. Today’s ‘names in songs’ is also very strong.

7.00 → Showered and dressed, cup of tea, porridge (peanut butter and banana) and listening to Jim Legxacy to start the day while I run through emails and social media for the day. That’ll do it.