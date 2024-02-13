Check out Another Sky’s Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Paramore, Coldplay, Tracy Chapman and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Another Sky.

Jimmy Eat World – The Middle

Catrin Vincent: This one got me through school. Nothing like a chorus that tells you what you want to hear. “Everything will be alright”. I even did a terrible cover of it and couldn’t do a guitar solo at that point, so I did a piano solo. I had zero shame. I’d find workarounds, you know?

Tracy Chapman – 3000 Miles

Catrin: God, this one cuts to the bone. I always resonated with this song, even though it wasn’t meant for someone like me. And that’s the beauty of music. You can always fin…