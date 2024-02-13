Any Other Questions with… Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that BENJAMIN FRANCIS LEFTWICH is always good for a hot sauce.

What did you last dream about?

I last dreamt that I bumped into a beautiful ex-girlfriend at a tennis tournament who was hanging out with her new brother-in-law. It was kind of crazy, and I was quite disturbed by it when I woke up.

Which defunct band would you most like to reform?

I’m going to say The Blue Nile. They are one of my all-time favourite bands, I think. I don’t know if they officially ever broke up, but I kind of wish they released songs more regularly… but maybe the magic is in the fact that they don’t; I don’t know. Sick band.

What have you got in your pockets right now?

A pair of black cotton gloves from Uniqlo, a yellow mango ice vape from Sydney and a 171-millimetre guitar pick that I realised just now I accidentally took from King Ed’s studio.

If you had to be on a TV gameshow, which would you choose?

I’d love to be on…