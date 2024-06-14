Any Other Questions with… Master Peace

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Master Peace has his cereal in orange juice.

What did you last dream about?

Money!

What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever done to impress someone?

Played them my music.

What was the last thing you broke?

A glass yesterday at home; Mum wasn’t happy.

What is your earliest memory?

Hearing my mum play Phil Collins around the house.

Have you ever won anything?

I just won my first thing! An Ivor Novello Award.

If you could only eat one type of cheese for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

Parmesan.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Durag.

If you won the lottery, what would you spend the cash on?

Alicante with my toes in the sand.

What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you?

I split my trousers whilst performing.

