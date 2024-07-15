Any Other Questions with… MICHELLE

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that one of MICHELLE is happy to let a llama shit all over someone’s bed(?!?).

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

What did you last dream about?

Sofia: I had a dream that the band was going to run a marathon, and we stopped for breakfast at this really cute food truck, but it was taking a really long time for us to get our orders. Probably pre-tour stress.

Charlie: I had a dream that when a new reggaeton record came out, if it was successful, they would build a 100-story high marble frog in its honour in Florida, and there was a city of massive marble frogs commemorating various different new reggaeton hits.

Layla: I was at a party at a fellow artist’s house that he was hosting, but he seemed so lonely and sad to be there.

Julian: I was the engineer at a recording session but I couldn’t find any of the mics I wanted to use.

What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever done to impress someone?

Layla: Paint them a full-size portrait of themselves, unprompted. And then give it to them. For free.

What was the last thing you broke?

J…