Any Other Questions with… NOAHFINNCE

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that NOAHFINNCE owns a lot of…. erm… “dick-related memorabilia”.

What’s your breakfast of choice?

Anything involving sausages.

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else?

Not in person, but since the new Percy Jackson series has come out, a lot of people keep telling me they think I’m Walker Scobell at first glance, which is embarrassing because he’s 15…

What did you last dream about?

I don’t remember many of my dreams, but the ones I remember are usually ones where I’m getting stabbed. The most recent one I can remember was one where I got thrown out of a building, so not much better.

If we gave you £10, what would you spend it on?

Probably just food.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

Nah, not a believer in ghosts. Even if they did turn out to be real, I’d probably die tryna convince myself the ghost that killed me was just a gust of wind.

