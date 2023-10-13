Any Other Questions with… STONE

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Sarah from STONE always has a good selection of cheese in the fridge?

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

If you could have a super power of your choosing, what would it be?

Alex: Time travel, back to the future, baby.

What do you always have in your refrigerator?

Sarah: A selection of really great cheese.

What is your earliest memory?

Alex: Playing with a hot cup of tea and spilling it on myself.

If you had to get a tattoo today, what would it be of?

Fin: A clock on my heart which a fan designed.

Have you ever been thrown out of somewhere?

Fin: Yes, lol.

Do you believe in aliens?

Alex: We’re out here in Vermont, and we saw flashing lights with no sound heat out the back of the house we’re staying in. We genuinely thought it was UFOs. Turns out it was something called heat lightning.

If you could only have one thing on your rider, what would it be?

Elliot: Unlimited rider.

What was the last thing you broke…