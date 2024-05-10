Any Other Questions with… Tallulah Sim-Savage from HotWax

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Tallulah Sim-Savage from HotWax would like to be, er… a bus pole?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

French toast soaked in cat food and washing up liquid.

What did you last dream about?

Alfie flooding an Airbnb with beer for his friend Sonny.

What is the best present you’ve ever been given?

My guitar. I got it for Christmas, and it’s the first time I ever cried with happiness.

What was the last thing you broke?

A HotWax record.

If you had a pet goat, what would you call it?

Sandy.

If you could have any superpower, but it only worked while you were sneezing, what power would you choose?

To ride a black and white pony under a tree with pink flowers in it.

Have you ever been thrown out of somewhere?

Too many times.

If we gave you £10, what would you spend it on?

A bottle of wine.

What do you always have in your refri…