Bleachers: “Realising we’d created our own mythology meant we could really plant our flag in the ground”

These days, Jack Antonoff might be better known for being the go-to producer for a galaxy of iconic superstars, but as he returns to Bleachers for their self-titled fourth album, he’s embracing the “really big band that still feels like a secret” .

Words: Ali Shutler.

“I spend all my time doing these different things, but I don’t spend any time asking why I do them,” says Jack Antonoff. In two weeks’ time, he’ll win Producer Of The Year for a record-breaking third time at the 2024 Grammys, thanks to his work with Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift. Right now, though, he’s sitting in a Parisian hotel during Fashion Week to talk about Bleachers’ rousing self-titled fourth album. “I always mean to figure it out, but I never do,” he says. “I just do what compels me, I guess.”

The trilogy of Bleachers albums that came before it – 2014’s ‘Strange Desire’, 2017’s ‘Gone Now’ and 2021’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ – saw Jack “mourning the past and yelling at the future” as he tried to work through the death of his younger sister Sarah, who died when he was 18. “They were all about grief and loss through the lens of time and how that changes.&#…