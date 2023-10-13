Bombay Bicycle Club: “We wanted to do something out there and weird”

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB are back with an album that’s supremely confident, and they’re having the time of their lives.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

Photo: Tom Oxley.

If there is any band who have had a rollercoaster few years, it’s Bombay Bicycle Club. A hiatus broken by the emotional highs of celebrating anniversaries of their beloved initial albums, pouring their hearts and souls into album number five, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, only for the pandemic to put a pause to their post-hiatus plans. Putting it plainly, there have been more than a few spanners in the works for the four-piece.

Three years from their last release, however, Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash have returned with a sense of renewal. ‘My Big Day’, their sixth album, is nothing short of a celebration. Of all they have missed the last few years of experimentation and of life – it’s a musical bash, a room filled with your closest friends, all with matching grins and a need to dance until the sun has long since set. It’s pure joy, bottled.

“If you’re in a bad place, you end up writing music that is inherently sad …