Caity Baser: “I’m not a Taylor Swift just yet; one day, I will be”

With her new mixtape ‘Still Learning’, Caity Baser is embracing the crazy side of pop. From hyperactive chaos to introspective brilliance, her path to Main Pop Character looks set.

Words: Martyn Young.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

“It’s been amazing, stressful, perfect, gorgeous, stunning and terrifying,” says Caity Baser breathlessly as she describes her ascent towards the summit of Mount Pop over the last four years of madness. “Every single emotion that you could feel is how it’s been. But mainly just amazing and exciting as it’s been my dream forever, and now I’m doing it.” Doing it would be an understatement; the 21-year-old sensation from Southampton is a living and breathing embodiment of all the joyous ridiculousness of pop music, doing things very much on her terms and bringing her huge personality to life in different ways. The bonkers journey of Caity Baser is firmly gaining momentum in 2024, though, with her second mixtape and biggest collection of work yet, ‘Still Learning’. All in a day’s work for a pop star who was born to do this.

There are a few artists in our orbit who truly embody the ethos of Down With Boring, and perhaps none more than Caity Baser. For …