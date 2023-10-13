CMAT: The greatest

CMAT is the world’s greatest pop star. With her new album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, she’s created her masterpiece.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, or CMAT as she’s known when in pop star mode, has had a very long day. A Dork cover shoot, an Instagram live where she discussed getting scurvy on an early tour, and the release of new song ‘Stay For Something’ all precede our chat. By the time we meet her on an unseasonably hot September evening, she’s lying down on a sofa in her label offices. “This feels like the first time I’ve laid down in two days,” she says, pushing herself back up to a seated position with a mock groan.

If it feels like a gruelling schedule, that’s because it is. CMAT’s debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ was released to critical acclaim early last year, hitting Number 1 in her native Ireland and winning the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year.

Ramping up for album two, she’s released a song with long-time hero John Grant and received a shout-out from none other than Robbie Williams. It all feels like a turning point for someone who currently describes herself…