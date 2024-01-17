Courting: “We want to surprise people”

With their debut full-length, Courting set themselves up as indie-pop’s plucky new disrupters. As they return for its follow-up, ‘New Last Name’, they’re playing a much bigger game.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

All the world’s a stage, but Courting are not merely players. No, though they are about to deliver the performance of a lifetime, the Liverpool four-piece are directors in their own right. A band well-versed in making their own rules already, as they return with their second album, ‘New Last Name’, Courting are the ones pulling the strings more than ever.

They’ve never been ones for following convention, and on the follow-up to ‘Guitar Music’, they prove this with every unsuspecting beat. ‘New Last Name’ is an act of reinvention, but not in the conventional sense – it’s an alternate world to its predecessor, reinventing genre and long-settled rules and the very concept of an album itself. Through this avenue of newness, Courting more closely define who they are and their own capabilities at the core of this project.