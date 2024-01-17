Crawlers: “2024 is going to be another year of Crawlers chaos”

With a debut album and a devoted fanbase following them along the way, 2023 Hype List alumni CRAWLERS are ready to make 2024 their own.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Derek Bremner.

“We’ve already had so much success without releasing an album that there is this huge pressure around ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’,” starts Crawlers vocalist Holly Minto. “People keep telling us that as soon as we release it, things will really start for us, but what the fuck have we been doing this whole time then?” she continues with a smirk.

Taking the explosive theatrics that have made Crawlers such a must-see live force over the past few years, the band’s debut album now comes with a newfound sense of self as the once-self-described “silly eyeliner band” come into their own. It’s a record that doesn’t need to worry about chasing the latest trends in guitar music or fitting into a wider world ‘cos people are undoubtedly going to flock to the one Crawlers have built.