Deyaz: “Music and family, that’s my world”

Embracing music and fashion as forms of self-expression, ambitious London-based newcomer DEYAZ is stepping up and breaking out.

Words: Martyn Young.

Photos: Frank Fieber.

This article is currently only available to Dork supporters. Sign up to read now here. If you’re already a member and are still seeing the paywall message, log in to Steady here.

Deyaz’s debut mixtape ‘WHY NOT’ was the kind of seismic success that instantly catapults an artist to another level. After 10 years of grafting in everything from hardcore punk bands to academic classical instrumentation, the East Londoner with a masterful music approach was being feted everywhere with high-profile shows, a massive tour with Jesse Reyez and a stunning debut telly appearance on Later With Jools Holland. The whole thing garnered a mind-bending 10 million plus streams, and it was clear to everyone that Deyaz was a serious musical talent. So, how do you follow up on this huge success? Well, it’s by building on the foundations and values that got Deyaz there as he explores and reflects on his inner self and seeks to enrich and soothe the lives of all the people who have fallen so deeply for his expansive and deeply emotional music.

He starts by explaining how the importance of family underpins everything he does. “I’m a pretty simple person,” he says. “…