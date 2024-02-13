Elle Coves: “The thing I connect with the most is his authenticity and rawness”

From bedroom ballads to pop phenomenon, 18-year-old singer-songwriter ELLE COVES captures hearts with her evocative storytelling and infectious melodies.”

Words: Martyn Young.

Over the course of 5 striking singles released in 2023, Elle Coves established herself as a supremely exciting talent with a blend of evocative songwriting and a playful, imaginative flourish that chimed with the TikTok Gen Z as she created immersive vignettes like the gently epic wild west lament of ‘Lost Cowboy’ and the exuberant joy bomb rush of ‘Summer’. As we enter 2024, Elle is back and ready to take things to another level with a new song, a new EP and a desire to really put in the pop star work. “I’ve been working on an EP, which I’m really proud of. I’ve been working on it nonstop,” she beams. “I’m really excited for people to hear the music and play some cool shows.”

While it might seem that Elle arrived fully formed last year with endless bangers to spare, for the 18-year-old singer-songwriter, it was the first real step in a gradual climb. “It’s been slow and steady,” she says. “I started writing songs whe…